Namma Metro service hours extends as Karnataka lifts weekend curfew

With the weekend curfew gone, Namma Metro services on Saturdays and Sundays have been extended.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that metro train services will be available on all days of the week from 5 am to 11 pm, except Sundays, when the trains will run from 7 am to 11 pm.

In view of the withdrawal of the weekend curfew, the BMTC will operate its services on weekends.

