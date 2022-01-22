Namma Metro service hours extends

Namma Metro service hours extends as Karnataka lifts weekend curfew

The BMTC will also operate its services on weekends

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 03:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 06:33 ist
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that metro train services will be available on all days of the week from 5 am to 11 pm, except Sundays, when the trains will run from 7 am to 11 pm. Credit: DH Photo

With the weekend curfew gone, Namma Metro services on Saturdays and Sundays have been extended.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that metro train services will be available on all days of the week from 5 am to 11 pm, except Sundays, when the trains will run from 7 am to 11 pm.

In view of the withdrawal of the weekend curfew, the BMTC will operate its services on weekends.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Namma Metro
India News

What's Brewing

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 