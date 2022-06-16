Namma Metro to issue special ticket for Ind vs SA T20I

Namma Metro to extend train timings, issue special ticket for India vs South Africa T20I

Last train from terminal stations in Byappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute will leave at 1 am

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

Keeping in mind the India-South Africa T20 International scheduled for Sunday night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Namma Metro will extend its operations till 1 am to cater to the travelling public.

The last train from terminal stations in Byappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute will leave at 1 am, while the trains from Kempegowda Metro Station (at Majestic) will leave at 1.30 am.

To reduce the rush on match day, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will issue return-journey paper tickets of Rs 50 that allow passengers to commute without the hassle of buying a token. The paper tickets will only be valid for passengers going from Cubbon Park station to any other metro station.

While smart cards and tokens will be accepted for onward journeys to Cubbon Park, return journey from the station will be through paper tickets only, said the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited in a release.

Check out DH's latest videos

