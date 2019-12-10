Namma Metro's operations to be extended by 35 minutes

From January 1, Namma Metro operations will be extended by 35 minutes during the night with the last train departing the four-terminal stations around 11.30 pm.

The last train from Kempegowda Metro Station will leave at 12 am and reach terminal stations at about 12.40 am. Staffers will have a 4-hour window for the maintenance of the train and the tracks as day operations resume at 5 am.

With this, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has fulfilled a promise made over six months ago, responding to request by commuters who have noted that public transport was the safest mode during night time.