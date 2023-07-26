Narayana Nethralaya announces gene therapy trials

Narayana Nethralaya announces gene therapy trials

The lab aims to develop affordable indigenous drugs.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 03:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Narayana Nethralaya on Wednesday announced the launch of their first human gene therapy trials.

Hospital chairman Dr Rohit Shetty said this would be the first gene therapy trial in India for eye diseases. The trials would be conducted in the hospital’s Genes Repair and Regeneration in Ophthalmic Workstation (GROW) laboratories.

“The safety trials on animals were done over the past years, and now we are awaiting approval from the government for human trials. In gene therapy, the gene causing the disease is identified, and the copy of a healthy gene is used to treat the defective gene,” he said.

The lab aims to develop affordable indigenous drugs.

The first human trial, in the area of corneal dystrophy, is expected to kick off in 5-6 months. The lab plans to conduct trials on 12 eye diseases, as well as sickle cell anaemia and muscular dystrophy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
health

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 