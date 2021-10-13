Narrow escape for families as Bengaluru rains wash away foundation of 4-storey building

Disasters seem to be never-ending for Bengaluru this rainy season. After witnessing the back-to-back collapse of buildings in a month, Bengaluru witnessed a similar incident on Tuesday late at night. A four-storey building was hanging by a thread at the NGO layout of Vrushabhavathi Nagar ward in Mahalakshmi Layout limits after its foundation was washed away due to incessant rains.

About six families who were living in the building had a narrow escape and were immediately evacuated from the building. BBMP officials said that the building may collapse anytime or they will have to pull it down safely keeping in mind the safety of adjoining buildings. Excise minister Gopalaiah, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and BBMP Special Commissioner (West) Dr Basavaraju visited the spot late at night and oversaw relief operations.

Officials revealed that the building was 15- to 20-years-old and built on a 15X40 dimension plot just behind the Shankar Nag bus stand in Kamala Nagar. “There are no casualties in the incident. A total of six families were living in the building and all of them have been shifted and rehabilitate at a makeshift arrangement,” the Excise minister and MLA of the area said.

NDRF and Fire and Emergency services have been summoned and safety measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the adjoining buildings. All the residents in the four to five adjoining buildings are being evacuated to safe places as a precautionary measure.

