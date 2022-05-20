Need for rail alternative: Airport passengers amid rain

Need for rail alternative: Bengaluru airport-bound passengers stranded on flooded road

The water levels had risen to almost four feet on the airport road, and after a bus broke down, the queue of vehicles only got longer

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 02:20 ist
Heavy traffic jam on Airport road near Hebbal due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photoa

Relying exclusively on a road route to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) could get tricky.

Stuck for hours on the jammed airport road due to Tuesday’s torrential rains, some passengers missed their flights and were left hoping they had a fully functional suburban rail link as an alternative.

In the intense downpour on Tuesday evening, a lake overflowed near the Yelahanka Air Force Station, flooding the airport road and triggering extreme congestion. Several cabs and private cars headed to the airport were trapped. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed that a few passengers missed their flights, but there were no flight delays.

Two flights were diverted to Chennai, including an IndiGo service (6E 7232) from Rajahmundry and another from Kolkata (6E 264).

The water levels had risen to almost four feet on the airport road, and after a bus broke down, the queue of vehicles only got longer. Many passengers who were anxious to reach the airport on time to catch late-night flights were clueless.

Despite the alternate road to the airport, many cab drivers opt for the wider airport road. However, they take a diversion just before the toll booth and get in through the airport’s second entrance. A bulk of the traffic congestion was near Yelahanka, way ahead of the diversion.

An airport spokesperson said the flooding was limited to only the stretch near the Air Force Station and nowhere near KIA. But the plight of passengers stuck helplessly raised serious questions about the slow progress of a dedicated airport suburban rail link that would take travellers right up to the terminal.

Commissioning of the Airport Halt Station had raised hopes that passengers from Yeswanthpura and Baiyappanahalli could alight there, take a shuttle bus operated by BIAL and reach the terminal cheaply and quickly.

However, the low frequency of trains meant there were hardly any takers for the service, which eventually was stopped during the pandemic. Restarting it in a limited manner has not helped either.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KIA
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
Karnataka
rains

What's Brewing

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

 