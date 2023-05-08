NEET 2023: Students relieved as Modi roadshow didn’t disrupt traffic

Students who wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday were relieved as there were no hitches reaching the exam centres, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow.
Some students who were allotted test centers in Bengaluru North stayed at hotels along with their parents near the centres a day early, anticipating roadblocks and traffic diversions.
"We left home around 10.30 am from JP Nagar to reach the test centre located near Trinity Circle. Though there were traffic diversions, we did not get stuck anywhere and reached the centre on time," said a candidate.
'Physics was easy'
'Physics was easy'
Meanwhile, students who took the test felt the physics section was easy. "Usually, the physics part of the paper would be more challenging, but surprisingly, the paper was easy (this time)," said another student.
But they said in biology, zoology was easier than botany in which questions were framed based on the NCERT syllabus.
Experts said students can score better marks this time, a feeling echoed by students taking the test for the second and third time.
A total of 1,34,379 students from the state took the test across various centres. This year, 20,87,445 students appeared for the exams across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exams in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.
Despite instructions, some students were seen wearing ornaments and carrying mobile phones, and some failed to bring their photo identity.
