Nephro institute to submit report on construction delay

Nephro institute asked to submit report on annex building construction delay

The building construction was originally estimated at Rs 18.4 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2023, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 05:05 ist

The chief minister has asked for a report from the director of the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) about the delay in constructing the upcoming annex building at the Victoria Hospital campus.

Works of the 150-bed annex building, expected to double INU’s capacity, has stalled since an Rs 8 crore needed for its completion has been lying with the state cabinet for approval.

The building construction was originally estimated at Rs 18.4 crore.

The January 3 letter from the additional chief secretary, Medical Education, to INU director reminded that the institute’s governing council meeting on August 16 had discussed the issue.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, president of the council, instructed the medical education secretary to draft a report about the revised estimate and submit it to Minister Dr K Sudhakar to be brought to the cabinet. 

The medical education secretary is yet to submit the report, leading to delay in cabinet approval.

At this stage, the letter asks the INU director and the chief engineer at the engineering section of the health department coordinate and produce the report.

Once completed, the new building will nearly double its existing bed capacity, besides adding four operation theatres, a 12-bed ICU, a 30-bed dialysis unit, 20-bed emergency unit, and a full-fledged lab and OPD.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 