Nephro institute asked to submit report on annex building construction delay

The chief minister has asked for a report from the director of the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) about the delay in constructing the upcoming annex building at the Victoria Hospital campus.

Works of the 150-bed annex building, expected to double INU’s capacity, has stalled since an Rs 8 crore needed for its completion has been lying with the state cabinet for approval.

The building construction was originally estimated at Rs 18.4 crore.

The January 3 letter from the additional chief secretary, Medical Education, to INU director reminded that the institute’s governing council meeting on August 16 had discussed the issue.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, president of the council, instructed the medical education secretary to draft a report about the revised estimate and submit it to Minister Dr K Sudhakar to be brought to the cabinet.

The medical education secretary is yet to submit the report, leading to delay in cabinet approval.

At this stage, the letter asks the INU director and the chief engineer at the engineering section of the health department coordinate and produce the report.

Once completed, the new building will nearly double its existing bed capacity, besides adding four operation theatres, a 12-bed ICU, a 30-bed dialysis unit, 20-bed emergency unit, and a full-fledged lab and OPD.