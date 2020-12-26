Neurologist Prof M V Padma Srivastava is new director of Nimhans

The Health Ministry has appointed renowned neurologist Prof M V Padma Srivastava as the new director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, for a five-year term.

Currently serving as the head of the department of neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, she authored over 200 research articles in medical and science journals and received Padma Shri in 2016.

The previous director of Nimhans, Dr B N Gangadhar, retired on October 4 after holding the reins of the premier institute since 2016. Prior to the appointment of Prof Padma, the government had appointed Dr G Gururaj, Professor of Epidemiology, as the in-charge director.