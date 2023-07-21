New Bengaluru DRM takes charge

Yogesh Mohan took office as the new Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.
An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) from the 1991 batch, he replaces Shyam Singh, who occupied the post for two years.
Before the latest assignment, Mohan was Chief Workshop Manager in Gorakhpur, North Eastern Railway.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Are we ready for HPV vaccines?
How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy