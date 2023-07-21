New Bengaluru DRM takes charge

New Bengaluru DRM takes charge

  • Jul 21 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 02:37 ist
Yogesh Mohan. Credit: Special Arrangement

Yogesh Mohan took office as the new Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. 

An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) from the 1991 batch, he replaces Shyam Singh, who occupied the post for two years. 

Before the latest assignment, Mohan was Chief Workshop Manager in Gorakhpur, North Eastern Railway. 

