New Covid-19 cluster raises doubts over Karaga festival in Bengaluru

The identification of a new cluster at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in central Bengaluru has raised fresh doubts about the Karaga festival scheduled to be held between April 19 and 27.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the workspace area had been identified as a cluster and 39 people had been tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’ve identified the workspace building as a Covid cluster,” Gupta said. “One positive case was identified at the building a few days ago and about 39 tested positive during contact tracing and targeted testing.”

BBMP officials said eight Covid testing centres have been set up around the cluster and over 600 people had been tested from the area as on Tuesday. “Two patients needing immediate medical attention have been admitted to CV Raman Hospital and they’re under observation,” Gupta said. “Others with mild symptoms have been isolated and kept under medical supervision.”

Just two days ago, the BBMP top brass held a meeting with the stakeholders regarding the Karaga festival. Though the cluster closer to the venue may not bode well for the festival, Gupta said it was too early to say anything.

“Our primary focus is to identify the primary and secondary contacts of the 39 people and make sure the spread is contained,” he said. The BBMP has decided to keep one of the city’s oldest festivals a low-key affair and asked the Bengaluru district administration to constitute a festival committee to decide on the future course of

action.