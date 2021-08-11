New DRM for SWR's Bengaluru railway division

The Bengaluru division has got a new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Shyam Singh, who took over from Ashok Kumar Verma on Tuesday.

Singh, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has a BTech in civil engineering from IIT, Delhi. Before the latest position, he worked as Chief General Manager, Mumbai, on deputation in the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCCIL), Ministry of Railways.

Singh has received the railways' highest award (Minister of Railways Award) for outstanding work.