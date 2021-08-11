New DRM for SWR's Bengaluru railway division

New DRM for SWR's Bengaluru railway division

Shyam Singh, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has a BTech in civil engineering from IIT, Delhi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 02:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Bengaluru division has got a new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Shyam Singh, who took over from Ashok Kumar Verma on Tuesday. 

Singh, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has a BTech in civil engineering from IIT, Delhi. Before the latest position, he worked as Chief General Manager, Mumbai, on deputation in the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCCIL), Ministry of Railways. 

Singh has received the railways' highest award (Minister of Railways Award) for outstanding work. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
DRM
Railways
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 