New feeder installed at Bannerghatta Biological Park on World Giraffe Day

Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday celebrated World Giraffe Day that fell on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year).

On the special day, two giraffes at the park — Gowri and Yadunandan — were introduced to a new bamboo puzzle feeder, which has a small opening and was filled with carrots, sweet potato, apples, onions and leaves from cut branches.

The feeder is designed to encourage giraffes to use their 18-20-inch prehensile tongue to grab the food. Although Gowri and Yadunandan were intrigued by the new feeder, they were seen grabbing the treats from it and cleaning it out.