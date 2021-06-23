New feeder installed at BBP on World Giraffe Day

New feeder installed at Bannerghatta Biological Park on World Giraffe Day

The feeder is designed to encourage giraffes to use their 18-20-inch prehensile tongue to grab the food

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 02:08 ist
Giraffes Gowri and Yadunandan nibbling on treats from their new bamboo feeder. Credit: DH photo

Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday celebrated World Giraffe Day that fell on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year).

On the special day, two giraffes at the park — Gowri and Yadunandan — were introduced to a new bamboo puzzle feeder, which has a small opening and was filled with carrots, sweet potato, apples, onions and leaves from cut branches.

The feeder is designed to encourage giraffes to use their 18-20-inch prehensile tongue to grab the food. Although Gowri and Yadunandan were intrigued by the new feeder, they were seen grabbing the treats from it and cleaning it out.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

giraffe
Bannerghatta Biological Park
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 