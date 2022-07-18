New flyover to link ORR and West of Chord Road

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new flyover that will connect the Outer Ring Road and West Of Chord Road (towards Kurubarahalli Pipeline Road) at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

The half-kilometre-long, four-lane flyover will benefit people from Mahalakshmi Layout, Nagarabhavi, Kurubarahalli, Rajajinagar and the neighbouring areas. It will have a down ramp at Shiva Temple, according to the BBMP.

The project does not require the acquisition of land, officials said. In all, the Mahalakshmi Layout assembly constituency has received a total of Rs 170 crore under the chief minister’s Amrutha Nagarothana programme. Of this, Rs 20 crore will be spent on the development of stormwater drains and asphalting of 339 ward roads. Another Rs 30 crore will be spent on fixing arterial roads.

The chief minister also inaugurated a slew of projects in the RR Nagar assembly constituency. These included the inauguration of a building at the government first-grade college near SRS Junction in Peenya.