'New partnerships powering India’s space aspirations'

New partnerships powering India’s space aspirations: Former Isro chief

He was speaking at a discussion on sustainable Indo-US partnerships in the aerospace and defence sectors

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 03:25 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 04:29 ist
Indian space scientist and former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation A S Kirankumar. Credit: DH Photo

International collaborations and increased engagement with the private industry have set India on course for a significant presence in the global space economy, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) A S Kiran Kumar said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a discussion on sustainable Indo-US partnerships in the aerospace and defence sectors. The NASA-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), the Low Earth Orbit observatory being jointly developed by NASA and Isro, is a pointer to India’s push for partnerships with countries with advanced space capabilities.

Also Read | ISRO to test Gaganyaan crew safety system in July

Isro’s engagement with the private industry has led to innovations, including a 3D-printed rocket engine, and brought in a new “dynamism” to the sector, Kumar said. The event was organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka.

Jonathan Heimer, Minister-Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, US Embassy, New Delhi, said that India and the US were set to have deeper discussions on potential collaborations in the aerospace and defence sectors over the next six months to a year.

Heimer said a large number of Indian aerospace companies were investing in the US, as reflected in the Indian turnout — “the largest delegation from around the world” — at this year’s SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington DC.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
Bengaluru
space station

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 