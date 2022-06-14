New programme for stray dog adoption soon, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government will launch a special programme for the adoption and care of stray dogs.

He said this after watching the Rakshit Shetty-starrer '777 Charlie', which is receiving rave reviews for its portrayal of a relationship between man and dog.

“I’m thinking of a special programme to encourage animal centres, especially those for dogs,” Bommai, a dog lover himself, said.

“In the coming days, we will consult experts and decide on a programme to adopt and take care of stray dogs,” he said.

Complimenting the movie, Bommai said '777 Charlie' is “subtle and sentimental” in its portrayal of a dog’s relationship with humans.

CM’s pet dog

Bommai said the movie reminded him of his pet dog Sunny, who died in July 2021 just weeks before he became the chief minister.

Photos and videos of a teary-eyed Bommai during Sunny’s last rites went viral then. Bommai now has a female dog named Tia.