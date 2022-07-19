New rules seek to render land development authority powerless

The Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) is likely to be smothered to death even before it gets statutory powers.

The government has come up with draft rules to transfer all mobility planning powers from the BMLTA to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA), which lacks any mobility planning expertise.

The BMLTA, set up in 2007, is now working as an executive committee with the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

In keeping with the national urban transport policy, the state government had decided to give the BMLTA statutory powers.

In its draft form, the BMLTA bill had proposed several positive measures to put an end to Bengaluru’s mobility chaos.

It was based on the idea of one body consulting all departments and taking comprehensive decisions on bus, suburban train, metro, and ‘any other mode’ of transport. The government had been sitting on the bill for nearly two years. Now, the Urban Development Department has drafted rules for the older body, the Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA).

The rules not only seek to confer on it responsibilities it cannot handle, but also threaten to abort the BMLTA even before its birth.

The BMRDA was set up in 1985, and the government is coming up with rules after 37 years. Besides harming BMLTA, the rules also undercut the powers of the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) headed by the chief minister.

Going by the draft rules accessed by DH, the BMRDA will have the powers to come up with a comprehensive development plan for the Bengaluru metropolitan region, and prepare a plan that covers mobility, among other things. Section 10 of the draft rules says: “No other authority or development agency within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region to undertake development without permission of the BMRDA.”

The rule applies to 22 organisations that include elected bodies like the BBMP, and service bodies like Bescom, BMTC, KSRTC, BMRCL, DULT and even the Airport Authority of India. Only the Bengaluru Development Authority is exempted from BMRDA’s sweeping powers.

An expert said the draft rules complicate the already muddled governance of Bengaluru. “The solution exists and was recommended by the Kasturirangan Committee in 2008: The BMRDA should work as a permanent secretariat for the metropolitan planning committee to come up with a vision document or draft development plan. The BMRDA draft rules sabotage years of efforts,” he said.

An official in the Urban Development Department said the draft rules address the growing needs of the city. “The metropolitan planning committee has not been functional. Somebody needs to do its job. By empowering an agency like the BMRDA, we can get things done,” he said. He did not respond to specific questions about the undermining of the BMLTA and MPC.

An activist noted that it was the job of the government to ensure the metropolitan planning committee was functional, and not to create another bureaucratic structure.