New stations to push CNG vehicle numbers in Bengaluru way beyond 3,332

Only 3,332 vehicles in Bengaluru operate on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), served by 30 CNG stations. But this number is poised for an increase, with 20 more stations coming up by July-end and another 100 within the next three years.

Of the existing CNG vehicles, 2,406 are cars/taxis and 866 auto-rickshaws. Besides, 45 trucks and 15 other miscellaneous vehicles are also fuelled by CNG, data furnished by GAIL Gas shows.

These are very meagre numbers in a city with an estimated 83 lakh registered vehicles. However, since the price gap between petrol/diesel and CNG is rising, GAIL sees a big potential shift to cleaner fuel.

Last week, CNG was sold in the city at Rs 51.50 per kg. "CNG offers a saving of almost 60% compared to petrol and 50% relative to rickshaws fuelled by auto LPG," a GAIL official says.

CNG is considered green since it burns cleaner than traditional petrol and diesel. Carbon monoxide emissions are substantially reduced. CNG cars are also quieter than gasoline and diesel vehicles. The absence of sulphur, particulate matter, traces of heavy metals or toxic additives in CNG is also seen as a plus for the environment.

GAIL Gas had recently signed an agreement with Confidence Petroleum India Limited (CPIL) to set up 100 CNG stations in the city over the next three years. CPIL will set up and operate the stations and associated facilities. The new CNG stations will be located in core areas of the city or at CPIL’s auto LPG retail outlet sites.

To optimise the uptake of CNG and improve accessibility of the fuel for Bengalureans, the agreement is seen as GAIL's strategic move by adopting a dealership model. So far, the network expansion has been through a company-owned, company-operated CNG stations model. The existing CNG stations are largely located at retail outlets of oil marketing companies.

A GAIL official said the addition of another 100 CNG stations through the agreement will boost the CNG network in both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. "The CNG sale is expected to increase considerably," the official added.