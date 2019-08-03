New top cop Rao promises safer Bengaluru for everyone

New top cop Bhaskar Rao has promised changes in the police force to create a safe environment for 1.35 crore people who call Bengaluru their home.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge on Friday, Rao vowed to crack down on the drug mafia, the rowdy elements and the land sharks. He also spoke about taking stern action against financial fraudsters. “I want to provide an honest administration. I want every complaint registered and investigated properly,” he said.

Rao, a Bengalurean by birth, said his priority was to make the city safe for all the people who arrive in the city from other districts, states and the world at large.

Asked about recent police raids on pubs, one of which resulted in a panicked woman jumping from the fourth floor, Rao had this says: “I have seen police raids in the past, in which police run into pubs, bars and restaurants, drag people on the road and block traffic, and some patrons jump from windows and balconies in fear. I instruct my officers to take action only as per the law.”

According to Rao, “I want to send a message to people that the Bengaluru police are with you. We want to create a secure atmosphere for citizens. We will provide a result-oriented, visible and transparent administration. People are free to criticise us if we do anything wrong. I want to strengthen the willpower of police officers and bring changes within the department to provide effective policing.”