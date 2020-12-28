New waste segregation system makes things worse in 8 wards

The new waste collection system implemented with much fanfare in 38 wards has not been able to reform the process as expected as the segregation of wet and dry waste has improved by 1% to 39% in 27 wards while not much has changed in 11 others.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introduced the new system n September, hoping to set an example for the rest of the city in terms of segregation of waste at source. As per the plan, garbage had to be segregated into dry, wet and sanitary waste with officials setting three months' target for 100% segregation in the 38 wards.

Tracking the progress, the BBMP has collected data from the ground level to compare the segregation achieved after the introduction of the new system with the numbers from July. At least eight wards emerged worst performers.

Going by the rate of increase, Bommanahalli Zone's Singasandra emerged first as the segregation of the waste went up from 33% to 72%. Rayapura Ward in West Zone (Chamarajpet division), where the waste collection was nonexistent, came second with 31% while Nayandahalli ward stood third as the segregation of waste grew from 22% to 43% segregation.

From the point of view of the percentage of segregation of waste, Manganapalya with a total of 74% waste collection has emerged winner among the 38 wards. However, the ward was doing a better job than the poor performers with an estimated 54% of the total waste segregated before the implementation of the new system.

"The new regime of waste segregation has brought some form of progress in wards. We have set targets for each ward. Pourakarmikas, tipper drivers and BBMP officials are working hard to improve the situation," BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

Responding to the poor progress in eight wards, the commissioner said he has directed the officials to find out the reason for the poor progress. "Officials have been told to look into the specific reason for poor progress. We will rectify them soon," he said.