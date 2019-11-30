NGT issues warning to BBMP

The National Green Tribunal has warned to take action against officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not submitting a report on allegations of illegal construction of houses and shops under the high power transmission lines in Ashwath Nagar area of North Bengaluru and gave last chance to submit before January 9, 2020.

The NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that despite the repeated notices to the BBMP, it has not submitted factual report and action taken a report about the issue. Because of this, the hearing of the matter has to put off thrice, the bench said in its order.

“In view of the above, coercive measures may be necessary against the BBMP. Before doing so, we give the last opportunity to furnish report before the next date, failing which there will be no option except to require the personal presence of the Commissioner, BBMP and taking other coercive measures. A copy of the order be sent to the BBMP directly as well as through the Resident Commissioner, Karnataka at New Delhi by email,” the order said. The matter posted for hearing on January 9, 2020.

Earlier NGT received a complaint alleging that there was illegal construction of houses and shops under the high power transmission lines without safety distance as per the laid down rules in Ashwath Nagar, Thanisandra Main Road, which come under the BBMP Ward No 6. The complainant also alleged that stormwater drains connected to lakes are encroached and resulting in this untreated wastewater being discharged to drains. Due to illegal construction and parking, roads are blocked, the petitioner alleged.

The NGT had earlier sought a status report from BBMP before July 5, 2019.