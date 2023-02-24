NGT pulls up Karnataka government on delay in implementing its order on Agara, Bellanduru lakes

The NGT has issued the notice to Karnataka authorities, while pulling them up for not taking action against violators in environmental norms by construction activities around Agara and Bellanduru lakes and including recovery of compensation amount from Mantri Techzone and Core Mind Software and Services Pvt Ltd,

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing petitions from Forward Foundation and others, which alleged that despite the Tribunal order, the state government authorities have failed to implement it.

The Bench issued notices to State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, State Pollution Control Board and Bengaluru Development Authority and sought reply about the action taken for compliance of the Tribunal’s 2016 order and reason for delay for its execution.

The NGT also issued notices to Mantri Tech Zone and Coremind Software Services asking them why not criminal prosecution initiate for defiance/committing breach of Tribunal’s judgment.

In 2016, the Tribunal which was hearing petitions related to illegal construction close to Agara and Bellanduru lakes in Bengaluru, directed Mantri Tech Zone and Coremind Software Services to pay the fine of Rs 117.5 crore and Rs 13.5 crore respectively towards the cost of the main project to rejuvenate the lake, and also laid down several directions to be followed regarding maintenance of the buffer zone. Though both the companies went to the Supreme Court, the top court upheld the NGT order.

The Supreme Court in March, 2019 had agreed with the NGT's findings that the projects for setting up of Software Technology Park, commercial and residential complex, hotel and multi-level car parks in the protected zone in between the Bellanduru Lake and the Agara Lake would cause serious damage to the environment.

The Apex Court also directed that both the companies demolish structures and vacate the 3 acres 10 gunta area encroached in the Bellandur catchment area. Mantri Tech Zone will have to rebuild the Rajakulave (storm water drain) that was diverted to make way for the construction.