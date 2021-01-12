NIA files charge sheet against Bengaluru's 'Dr Brave' in ISIS/ISKP case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials investigating into the case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Islamic State - Khorasan Province case registered at New Delhi against Bengaluru based doctor Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave, 28, a resident of Basavanagudi in Bengaluru have filed charge-sheet in NIA special court in New Delhi today.

Dr Brave has been charge-sheeted for furthering ideology and activities of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP in connivance with co-accused Jahanzaib Sami and others for committing subversive/anti national activities across the country.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge-sheet in September 20, 2020 against five accused persons identified as Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh, residents of Srinagar, Abdullah Basith of Hyderabad, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri of Pune under sections 120B, 124A, 153A & 201 of IPC and sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020 pertaining to arrest of Wani and Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On learning that the couple are associated with the banned terrorist organization ISKP, a part of ISIS and were planning anti-national activities, NIA had re-registered the case in the same month and took over the investigation.

Dr Brave was arrested August 17, 2020. As a student of MBBS at Bangalore Medical College, he got radicalised listening to the online lectures of hard line Islamic preachers including ‘Anwar Awlaki’. Subsequently, he came into contact with other radicalised youth and travelled to Syria in December 2013, and participated in various terrorist activities of ISIS.

On returning to India he continued to remain closely associated with the ideology of ISIS and was in regular contact with terror elements of ISIS in India and abroad. Utilizing his knowledge of Ophthalmic Lasers and Medical Science he made efforts to develop applications for medical and military requirements of ISIS and another application named Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application to control trajectory of the missiles for enhancing their effectiveness for furthering the cause of ISIS. He was contacting Jahanzaib Sami through a messaging platform named Threema.

