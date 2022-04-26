NICE project has become a burden for people of Bengaluru, says Ashoka

A cabinet sub-committee formed to resolve various issues in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project promoted by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) will take a final decision by October-November this year.

“This has become a big problem for us,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said after the meeting.

“The project is not useful in any way. It has become a burden for the people of Bengaluru. NICE has not made concrete roads. There are violations in the bridges on crossroads and they have taken excess government land. We need to recover the excess land.

“We also need to control the toll being levied,” Ashoka said, adding that a final decision will be taken by October or November.

Some 370 acres of land acquired by the KIADB has led to a dispute between the government and NICE.

“The previous Congress and JD(S) governments gave all approvals and help to NICE,” Ashoka said.

“NICE is also obstructing the metro rail work. It’s our land that we have given and we are still the ones affected. This is because of the agreements done by the previous governments,” he said, adding that NICE is seeking Rs 100 crore from the government because of an agreement inked when the Congress was in power.

