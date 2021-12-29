Night curfew: All flyovers in Bengaluru to be closed for traffic

Having enforced the night curfew on Tuesday, police are going to shut all the flyovers to commuters from Wednesday night onwards.

Frontline users and workers belonging to exempted categories have to use alternative roads for commuting during the night.

City police chief Kamal Pant on Tuesday visited some major places and inspected measures taken to enforce night curfew. Police set up barricades at major junctions including Hudson Circle, City Market, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Koramangala and Indiranagar.

Pant said he had given instructions for vehicle checks after 10 am starting Tuesday, seizures of vehicles will be made only from Wednesday onwards. On Day 1 (Tuesday), police educated people and warned them.

People on the night shifts should show their ID to the on-duty police. Additional steps to strictly enforce the curfew will be in place, including deploying more policemen on MG Road and surrounding roads, Koramangala, Indiranagar, and other areas where revellers congregate to celebrate New Year.

All commercial establishments must close at 10 pm and people must get home before the curfew begins. Cases will be registered against people violating the curfew, Pant added.

