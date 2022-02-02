Night curfew withdrawn in Bengaluru, but restrictions remain in some sectors

While night curfew has been lifted in the city, restrictions continue in a few sectors to contain the spread of Covid-19.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant issued fresh prohibitory orders on Monday night, which said the State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, in its order has issued detailed guidelines applicable across Karnataka, including Bengaluru city.

As per the order, the night curfew imposed from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday has been withdrawn with effect from the night of January 31. However, prohibition on all types of rallies, dharnas, and congregations, including social, religious, political protests, and processions, continues.

Guests permitted at marriage functions will be 300 in open places and 200 in closed places.

The order allows 50% capacity at cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes, and stadiums. The order will remain in force across Bengaluru till 5 am on February 15.

Anyone violating the order will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188, and under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

