Nightmare to commute on HN Halli lake road: Residents

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2023, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 02:34 ist
Poor road at HN Halli lake. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Wednesday brought the poor condition of HN Halli lake road connecting Sarjapur main road to the BBMP’s attention. The 1.5-km stretch falls under the Mahadevapura constituency.

Residents are frustrated over lack of response from the BBMP when they tried reaching the authorities.

One of them said: "The former MLA of Mahadevapura used this road to inaugurate the cement road inside Radha Reddy Layout. Unfortunately, he paid no attention to the main road connecting Sarjapur main road. As a result, school buses traverse this dilapidated road almost 100  to 150 times every day."

The road was dug up in 2012 to install the Cauvery Water Pipe Chambers. "The height of the chambers touches the bonnet and the rear side of the cars, making the road unfit for vehicle movement," the BNP's press release said.

It was dug up again to lay big-sized irrigation pipes in 2019-20 and again in 2022 to lay UGD pipes. "In the last five years, the road was fit for use hardly for a year," the party said.

 

 

Bengaluru

