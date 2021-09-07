Nimhans nurses protest demanding removal of their chief

Nurses working with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) protested at the hospital campus demanding impartial disciplinary action against its Head of Clinical Nursing Service (HNCS-Incharge) Nirmala M Hatti.

In a letter dated September 3 submitted to the hospital registrar, Nimhans Nurses Welfare Association (NNWA) accused Nirmala of assaulting a nursing staffer and claimed the management did not take action against her despite complaints.

The letter also pointed to gross violation and delay in addressing all nursing-related administrative issues. The job descriptions and specifications of employees of all cadres have not been formulated or circulated, it said.

The in-charge senior nursing officers (SNOs) are reversed (sic) with their allotted duties amounting to an unfair demotion of services. They are made to perform jobs equivalent to nursing officers (sic) or nursing internees. Such actions dented the morale of the SNOs, the letter said.

The nurses claimed in the letter that they are either denied or delayed of their authorised leaves, according to CCS rules. Though such leaves were sanctioned by area supervisor, the nurses have been unreasonably demanded of unwanted and highly personal documents that might violate the right to privacy of life.

“Nirmala Hatti’s autocratic behaviour is affecting nursing duties,” said a senior nursing officer who did not want to be named. “Our colleague had wounds on her chin and forehead (due to Nirmala’s assault), but the management did not take any action.”

About 350 out of 500 nurses with Nimhans protested on Monday, although patients’ services were not affected. “We want her immediate replacement,” the senior nursing officer demanded.

Nimhans Director Dr Prathima Murthy, Registrar Dr B S Shankaranarayana Rao and Nirmala did not respond when DH contacted them.