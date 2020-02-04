Nimhans to help ITBP forces beat stress

Lending a helping hand, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) will train as many as 450 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to cope with stress and other psychological issues.

A batch of 90 education and counselling staff, which is part of the ITBP, has already been trained at the Nimhans. They will, in turn, go back and work in the north-eastern regions to help the personnel in the force manage stress.

Dr Sekar P, head, psychiatric social work, Nimhans, said the assessment for training had begun in 2017.

"We reached out to people working in Dantewada and Mussoorie to understand their needs," he said, adding that a specially designed yoga programme was also prepared for them.

He said several changes in mental health had been observed among the forces since the introduction of mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Dr B N Gangadhar, director, Nimhans, said the institute was in talks with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to offer its service to BMTC staff. Based on the needs, psychiatrists would visit them one or two Saturdays a month.

A senior doctor said currently, follow-up cases were taken up. However, an assessment found that addiction was the most common issue among the staff.

Integrated medicine

The Department of Integrated Medicine, which will have Ayurveda, yoga and psychiatry under one roof, will also be formally inaugurated at Nimhans soon.

Nimahns is also organising a Mental Health Santhe on April 9. The event, open for all, provides opportunities to discuss with experts who have worked on suicide prevention cases.