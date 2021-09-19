Nimhans to help make South Bengaluru dementia-friendly

Nimhans has been tasked with making South Bengaluru a dementia-friendly place, a first-of-its-kind initiative under a central government programme.

Advancing Approaches to Dementia Associated Research (AADAR), a research initiative recently launched by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, will both investigate the prevalence, incidence and risk of dementia in urban Bengaluru and create awareness on the condition.

“Led by a multidisciplinary team of trained psychologists, social workers, doctors and public health specialists after a pilot study, the main study was started in January this year,” said Nimhans Director Dr Pratima Murthy in a press note.

Till date, more than 1,000 individuals aged 60 and above have been evaluated through a door-to-door survey of households in and around Jayanagar. This survey includes assessing identified elderly’s basic health conditions, and cognitive and functional status.

A slew of awareness activities has also been planned for World Alzheimer’s Day that falls on September 21.

The Nimhans team will organise awareness talks on dementia and brain health at police stations, health centres, Jayanagar General Hospital, post offices, parks and temples in Jayanagar and JP Nagar areas.

These awareness activities will also be developed for Bharat scouts, municipal officials and community health workers.

