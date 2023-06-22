NIMHANS Y20 consultation begins on Friday

Nimhans Y20 consultation from today

The discussions will also highlight the importance of developing digital health infrastructure

  • Jun 22 2023, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 02:55 ist
Nimhans will host a two-day Y20 consultation, focusing on health, well-being, and sports for youth, starting Friday.

The consultation is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and will bring together experts, policymakers, young leaders, and healthcare professionals to discuss issues that hinder youth empowerment. The objective is to explore actionable strategies that can influence policies, programmes, and initiatives related to youth health, well-being, and sports.

The discussions will also highlight the importance of developing digital health infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of young people. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on holistic healthcare, including the implementation of effective strategies to prevent substance abuse and promote sports for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

During the day-long discussions on Saturday, various topics will be covered, including youth behaviours and mental health, youth-centric mental health models, the role of technology in influencing youth mental health, road safety and its impact on youth, as well as the significance of dance, yoga, and theatre in promoting youth well-being.

Sharanprakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, will be the chief guest for the event. Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South; and Sunday Akin Dare, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria; will be the guests of honour.

