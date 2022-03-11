Nine malls owe Rs 70 cr in property tax dues: CM Bommai

Nine malls owe Rs 70 crore in property tax dues: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bommai stated that the BBMP had already slapped notices on all the nine malls seeking the payment of dues

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  Mar 11 2022
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 01:35 ist
Royal Meenakshi Mall, located on Bannerghatta Road, owes the BBMP Rs 14.96 crore in property tax. Credit: DH file photo/S K Dinesh

Nine shopping malls in different parts of Bengaluru have defaulted on property tax payments and owe the BBMP nearly Rs 70 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Replying to a question asked by BJP member N Ravikumar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai stated that the BBMP had already slapped notices on all the nine malls seeking the payment of dues.

There are 43 malls in the BBMP area, according to Bommai. In the last three years, the civic body received Rs 160.38 crore in property tax payments from shopping malls, he added.

“As per the various provisions under the BBMP Act and the KMC Act, the defaulting shopping malls have been served with notices. If the promoters of the shopping malls fail to pay up the pending dues despite the notices, seizure warrants have been issued to recover the property tax,” Bommai said, affirming that the government would not spare any property tax defaulter.

Malls with pending dues

Royal Meenakshi: Rs 14.96 crore

Rockline: Rs 6.64 crore

Virginia: Rs 64.95 lakh

Soul Space Arena: Rs 85 lakh

VR Bengaluru: Rs 3.90 crore

Gopalan Arcade: Rs 9.86 lakh

GT World: Rs 3.85 crore

Mantri Square: Rs 20.33 crore

Lulu Hypermarket: Rs 18.66 crore

Source: State government

