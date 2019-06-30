No CBI probe, says M B Patil

Home Minister M B Patil has ruled out handing over the IMA case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Our police officers are capable of investigating the case. There is no need to hand over the IMA probe to the CBI,” he said here on Saturday, reacting to BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje’s demand that the probe is assigned to the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Patil said the that Karnataka police had cracked several sensational cases, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. “We must repose faith in our police.”

The minister said there was nothing wrong in the ED issuing a notice to his colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in the IMA case.

Patil said Khan sold a property to the IMA Group and was served a notice. He will reply to it appropriately, Patil added.