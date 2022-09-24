'No design flaw': BBMP to reopen Sivananda Circle flyover next week

BBMP to reopen Sivananda Circle flyover next week

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2022, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 04:52 ist
Sivananda Circle flyover. Credit: DH Photo

The Sivananda Circle flyover, which was partially shut within a week of inauguration last month, doesn't have any design flaws and is likely to be fully reopened in the coming days, the BBMP said.

The 493-metre-long steel flyover, built amid stiff opposition from local residents and traders, was several years late when the BBMP opened it on August 15. But within days, it had to be partially shut due to shoddy construction as vehicle users complained of bumpy rides.

An embarrassed BBMP sought expert opinion from researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) about the durability of the flyover.

Quoting IISc researchers, a senior BBMP official insisted that there are no quality concerns and that the flyover is durable enough. The BBMP is, however, yet to receive an official report from the expert team.

IISc researchers have also approved the flyover design. They only took notice of the undulations (uneven surface) and asked the BBMP to apply another layer of asphalt, the official added.

"In the next two days, we will give the flyover another coat of asphalt to ensure that the surface is even and not bumpy. Since the flyover is open on one side, we will asphalt it during the night. We expect to receive the official report from the IISc on Monday and will fully open the flyover after that," the official said.

