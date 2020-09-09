No direction from Serum Institute to halt Covid-19 vaccine trial: JSS Academy after AstraZeneca hits hurdle

Amidst reports of Serum Institute of India (SII) pausing the clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid vaccine development in India after the UK-based pharma giant announced that it will temporarily pause the trial of the vaccine candidate after one of its participants developed 'unexplained illness', JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) in Mysuru, told DH, all the 25 administered with the 'Covishield' vaccine at its centre are healthy for now, and that they haven't received any communication from SII to halt the trial.

"We learnt that one of the participants in the UK developed an illness. As of now, our Principal Investigator hasn't received any communication from SII to halt the trial. The 25 volunteers that we administered the vaccine to from August 29 to September 1 are healthy for now. We are required to monitor them till September 28 and report to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for further assessment. As a part of the Phase 3 trials, among the 1,100 volunteers across India, 250 will be administered the vaccine here," JSSAHER Pro Chancellor B Suresh told DH.

In all, 100 volunteers from four centres including JSSAHER are being administered the vaccine as a part of the phase 2 trials.

Phase 3 trials will consist of 17 centres across India.

SII has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine, and supplied the vaccines to JSSAHER for the trials. JSSAHER is the only centre in Karnataka selected for the clinical trials of Covishield.