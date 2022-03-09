No final decision yet on PPP for Jakkur flying school: Minister

No final decision has been taken on developing the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur in a public-private partnership, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He said this after Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda expressed concerns over the proposed PPP model in that 214 acres of the school’s land may fall into the hands of private people.

Krishna raised the issue through a calling-attention motion. “A mistake was made earlier (when the Congress was in power) in creating an adventure sports club on 25 acres of land. Each acre costs Rs 20-25 crore. This club was to comprise 100 legislators, 100 IAS/IPS officers, 100 government officials and 50 judges as if the turf club and golf club weren’t enough. I thank the government for cancelling this decision,” Krishna said.

He continued: “But I am shocked to learn that the government is proposing to give the entire 200 acres of land in the name of PPP. Nobody knows the length and breadth of this PPP. Once 200 acres of prime land goes to private hands, all of us will be kept out. This land was given by the Mysuru king. I want the government itself to run the school. Otherwise, this PPP will stink of a big scam.”

The minister specified that the PPP will be confined to maintenance. “But nothing is finalised. We won’t do anything without consulting you,” Gowda told Krishna.

Gowda added that the government wants to acquire 10 acres to expand the runway by 350 metres. “We will also get six-seater and 11-seater aircraft, air ambulances and other tourism initiatives,” he said, adding that the government will not allow any corruption.

Krishna acknowledged that Gowda had taken steps to revive the flying school.

Set up in 1950, the GFTS is one of India’s oldest flying schools that offers programmes leading to the Commercial Pilot Licence (CLP) and the Private Pilot Licence (PPL).

