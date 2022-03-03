No fine if trade licence renewed by March 31

The BBMP has extended the deadline for renewing trade licences.

Traders now have time until March 31 to renew the licence. They don’t have to pay the 25% fine that the BBMP had intended to impose for those applying between March 1 and 31. The civic body decided to waive the penalty after a substantial number of traders didn’t apply for the renewal.

The penalty waiver won’t apply to traders applying after March 31. They would be required to pay a fine of 100%, the BBMP said.