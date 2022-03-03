No fine if trade licence renewed by March 31

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2022, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 02:39 ist
The penalty waiver won’t apply to traders applying after March 31. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP has extended the deadline for renewing trade licences. 

Traders now have time until March 31 to renew the licence. They don’t have to pay the 25% fine that the BBMP had intended to impose for those applying between March 1 and 31. The civic body decided to waive the penalty after a substantial number of traders didn’t apply for the renewal. 

The penalty waiver won’t apply to traders applying after March 31. They would be required to pay a fine of 100%, the BBMP said. 

trade licence
BBMP
Karnataka
Bengaluru

