No fresh rains, but many subways remain flooded in Bengaluru

Though Bengaluru did not receive much rain on Thursday and Friday, many pedestrian subways remained flooded on Saturday as the BBMP failed to empty out the water that had gushed there after the thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Most subways remained practically useless. “The subway is in a bad state most of the time. Poor maintenance and lack of cleanliness make it difficult and unsafe to use. However, we could still walk through it. Now, with the subway flooded, we cannot even step in,” said a passerby about the Nrupathunga Road subway.

Security personnel were seen struggling to pump water out of the Nrupathunga Road and Raj Bhavan Road subways. The BBMP had in many places failed to provide suitable equipment resulting in a delay. The personnel at many of the subways said that they had been advised to use the pumps cautiously since they were not in a good condition.

However, senior BBMP officials said that water seepage had created a bigger problem. “There are a few problems at these subways. Water seepage has made it difficult to clear the place. We have deployed men and machinery and the work will soon be completed,” said B S Prahlad, Engineer-In-Chief, BBMP.