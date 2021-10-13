No govt agency can dig up roads without BBMP's prior permission

Facing public backlash over the poor condition of roads, the BBMP has asked all government agencies to take prior permission from it before digging any road in the city limits.

The civic body warned of legal action if roads are dug without its prior permission. At a coordination meeting with the representatives of the BWSSB, the BMRCL and Bescom on Monday, BBMP Chief Commissioner sought their cooperation in ensuring pothole-free roads in Bengaluru.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) said any emergency work must be carried out only after bringing it to the notice of the civic body’s zonal officials.

Gupta pointed out that some road repairs had been withheld due to the inordinate delay by Bescom in testing the newly-laid electric cables. “If Bescom engineers can test the newly-laid cables and report to the BBMP, we will be able to restore the roads faster,” he said.

During the meeting, Bescom officials were asked to expedite the work on identifying and shifting transformers from footpaths that are inconveniencing pedestrians.

In the case of metro works, Gupta asked BMRCL officials to restore the roads at the earliest, especially on Bannerghatta Road. “The condition of Bannerghatta Road has become extremely worse and it must be attended to urgently,” Gupta said.

