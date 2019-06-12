No IA marks, no admission tickets: BU to colleges

Bangalore University (BU) seems to have found a sure-shot way of ensuring that its affiliated colleges upload students’ Internal Assessment (IA) marks without fail.

The university has been grappling with thousands of cases pertaining to the colleges’ failure to upload the IA marks since 2009. BU has now decided that it will not generate the admission tickets of students if the IA marks are not uploaded in time. The drastic measure, the university hopes, will force the colleges to take the exercise a lot more seriously.

BU successfully implemented the measure for the ongoing undergraduate examinations. It sent SMS alerts to students as well as college principals if the IA marks were not available. “We strictly told them we will not generate the admission tickets of students whose IA marks are not available,” said C Shivaraju, Registrar (Evaluation). “This worked. Colleges uploaded the IA marks of all the 3.5 lakh students on time.”

In cases where colleges uploaded wrong IA marks or did not upload them owing to technical errors, students would get a star in their marks cards.

This will delay their convocation certificates, Shivaraju added.