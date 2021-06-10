No labourers at Smart City sites in Bengaluru: CM

The slow pace of 27 roadworks under the the Smart Cities Mission caught the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting of different projects, he expressed disappointment that the works were nowhere near completion although the monsoon had arrived in the city. Pointing to the piles of mud and craters on major roads, he demanded answers for the tardy progress of civil works.

"That's a big hurdle for both people and traffic. The last time I personally reviewed the works, I had given a priority list and set the deadline of May 31 for completing them. Why has it not been met," he asked.

Referring to the monsoon which has been forecast to intensify in the next two weeks, he asked the officials: "When are you going to complete the works?"

In particular, he spoke about the traffic congestion in the CBD and cited the poor condition of Minsk Square on Raj Bhavan Road and the roads from Vasanthnagar to Basaveshwara Circle and Balabrooie Guest House to Manikyavelu Mansion Circle.

"No labourers are seen at these worksites. I notice daily that the incomplete roadworks are affecting the VIP movement and regular vehicular traffic."

The chief engineer of the Bengaluru Smart City Limited has promised to complete the works by June 30.