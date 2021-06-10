No labourers at Smart City sites in Bengaluru: CM

No labourers at Smart City sites in Bengaluru: CM

He expressed disappointment that the works were nowhere near completion although the monsoon had arrived in the city

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Jun 10 2021, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 03:15 ist
A portion of Miller's Road in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru, that has been dug up for the Smart Cities project. Credit: DH Photo/IRSHAD MAHAMMAD

The slow pace of 27 roadworks under the the Smart Cities Mission caught the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. 

Speaking at a review meeting of different projects, he expressed disappointment that the works were nowhere near completion although the monsoon had arrived in the city. Pointing to the piles of mud and craters on major roads, he demanded answers for the tardy progress of civil works. 

"That's a big hurdle for both people and traffic. The last time I personally reviewed the works, I had given a priority list and set the deadline of May 31 for completing them. Why has it not been met," he asked. 

Referring to the monsoon which has been forecast to intensify in the next two weeks, he asked the officials: "When are you going to complete the works?" 

In particular, he spoke about the traffic congestion in the CBD and cited the poor condition of Minsk Square on Raj Bhavan Road and the roads from Vasanthnagar to Basaveshwara Circle and Balabrooie Guest House to Manikyavelu Mansion Circle. 

"No labourers are seen at these worksites. I notice daily that the incomplete roadworks are affecting the VIP movement and regular vehicular traffic."

The chief engineer of the Bengaluru Smart City Limited has promised to complete the works by June 30. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Smart City Mission
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Problems at SII leave world short on vaccines

Problems at SII leave world short on vaccines

Is cultural appropriation a crime?

Is cultural appropriation a crime?

What's in a slap? France thinks over Macron assault

What's in a slap? France thinks over Macron assault

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 