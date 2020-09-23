No lease rent for metro tunneling under defence land

A change in defence policy on the tunnelling of metro lines passing under its land is set to make the BMRCL's job easier on Reach 6 (Gottigere to Nagavara).

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had proposed to acquire 5,934.605 square metres of defence land for Langford and Vellara stations. While the land acquisition process itself was time-consuming, a rule by the Defence Ministry that even tunnelling under its land will require the payment of "lease rent" had put metro officials in a quandary.

"We had requested the Defence Ministry not to levy any fee on the tunnelling considering that the metro tunnel is a public purpose project. We are glad to see that the ministry has accepted the request," said a source in the BMRCL.

The Defence Ministry's clarification came in reply to a question by K C Ramamurthy in the Rajya Sabha. Reddy had questioned the delay in giving permission for the Langford metro station as well as the demand for lease rent.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik replied that while the demand was in accordance with the ministry's policy dating back to 2016, the policy had been amended through a letter dated July 23. "As per the revised provision, in case of (the) underground tunneling of metro projects, no lease rent will be charged subject to the condition that the indenting authority will ensure deepening and strengthening of the said section to allow further use of the surface by the land owning agency," his reply stated.

BMRCL officials said the change in policy settled the issue. "We still need to get clearances for using the land. Once the ministry gives the necessary permissions, we can go ahead with the project," an official said.