No licence for projects without assured water

With the threat of water scarcity looming over the city, builders may now have to ensure permanent and assured water supply to their projects. Those failing to do so will be denied a licence.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government is mulling the rule to regulate builders and to check unbridled growth.

Inaugurating the Suvarna Bhavan of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), Parameshwara pointed towards increasing water scarcity, especially in large scale group housing projects. "Builders complete projects and go all out to sell them. But neither the builders nor buyers worry about the water to their homes. But a few years later, they face water shortage and the builder disappears. This is rampant across East Bengaluru," the deputy chief minister said.

To prevent such a situation, Parameshwara revealed that the government is mulling to make such builders accountable by ensuring that they provide a permanent and assured water supply.

"Unless they ensure a permanent water connection, they will not get a licence. We will soon come out with this rule," he stated.

BWSSB sources revealed that the move, which will put an end to the unbridled growth of the city, will also ensure a windfall for the BWSSB as builders will have to take BWSSB connections by paying fees.

"This not only boosts revenues but also helps us in knowing the amount of water the city requires. It will also prevent exploitation of groundwater," said a senior BWSSB engineer.