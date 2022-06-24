Disruption in Purple Line metro services

No metro between Byappanahalli, MG Road on Purple Line after 9.30 pm on Saturday

Normal operations on the entire Purple Line will resume on Sunday morning

  • Jun 24 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:03 ist

There will be no metro services between Byappanahalli and MG Road stations on the Purple Line after 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance work being taken up between MG Road and Trinity metro stations as the reason for the disruption in the services.

The last train to Byappanahalli will leave Kengeri at 8.40 pm. From Byappanahalli, the last train to Kengeri will leave at 9.30 pm. The last train from Kempegowda Metro station to Byappanahalli will leave at 9.10 pm.

Namma Metro services on the Green Line will not be affected during this period. Normal operations on the entire Purple Line will resume on Sunday morning.

