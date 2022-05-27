No metro trains between MG Road, Byappanahalli on Sat

No metro trains between MG Road and Byappanahalli on Saturday night

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance activities on the stretch for the curtailment of the services

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 19:29 ist

Namma Metro operations between MG Road and Byappanahalli will be disrupted from 9.30 pm on Saturday.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance activities on the stretch for the curtailment of the services.

As a result, metro trains will be running only between MG Road and Kengeri after 9.30 pm, till the full service is restored at 7 am on Sunday.

On Saturday, the last full-service train to Byappanahali will leave from Kengeri at 8.40 pm. From Byappanahalli, the last train will leave to Kengeri at 9.10 pm. Subsequent trains will be terminated at MG Road.

Services on the Green Line will remain unaffected.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Namma Metro
Bengaluru news
India News
MG Road

What's Brewing

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 