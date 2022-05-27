No metro trains between MG Road and Byappanahalli on Saturday night

Namma Metro operations between MG Road and Byappanahalli will be disrupted from 9.30 pm on Saturday.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance activities on the stretch for the curtailment of the services.

As a result, metro trains will be running only between MG Road and Kengeri after 9.30 pm, till the full service is restored at 7 am on Sunday.

On Saturday, the last full-service train to Byappanahali will leave from Kengeri at 8.40 pm. From Byappanahalli, the last train will leave to Kengeri at 9.10 pm. Subsequent trains will be terminated at MG Road.

Services on the Green Line will remain unaffected.