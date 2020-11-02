No piped water in BSK 6th Stage; BDA earns crores from site auction

Residents of Banashankari 6th Stage have lambasted the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) decision to auction corner sites in the locality and demanded the agency to provide basic facilities first.

The area, developed by the BDA 18 years ago, still lacks basic amenities such as the Cauvery water supply, streetlights, and proper drainage, according to the residents' welfare association of 1st Block, Banashankari 6th Stage.

"The BDA is auctioning the corner sites for crores of rupees. We demand the BDA to spend at least 20% of the revenue generated from the auction on providing the long-delayed facilities," said Puttaswamy, president of the association.

In a statement, the association said residents had bought sites in the area because it was developed by the BDA but they were still struggling to get piped water. "People have to dig 1,200 feet for borewells. Many are dependent on tankers," the association said, adding that elected representatives and officials had ignored the demands for Cauvery water.

Further, a stormwater drain that passes through the area was so poor that it got damaged during the recent rains. Rainwater has stagnated, providing a perfecting breeding ground for mosquitoes, the association said.