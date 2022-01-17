No power supply today in these areas in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 06:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several areas in Bengaluru will have power disruption between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday due to the laying of underground cables. Balaji Layout, Vijayashri Layout, BHEL Layout, Brindavana Nagar, Hosahalli Road, Gandhi Nagar, Dubasipalya, Kodipalya, Gandhi Park, Bhavaninagar, Amma Ashram Road, Lakshmi Road, Adugodi, Nanjappa Layout, Pratima Industrial Layout, Isro Layout, Vitthala Nagar, Maruti Layout, Samrutthi Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Sharada Nagar, Puttenahalli Main Road, Ganapatipura, Teachers Layout, and JP Nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th phases will be affected. 

Karnataka
Bengaluru
power connection

