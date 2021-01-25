No public participation at Republic Day parade this year in Bengaluru

Members of the public will not be allowed at the Republic Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground as the BBMP has imposed restrictions in the wake of Covid-19.

"Due to the pandemic, we have decided to celebrate Republic Day in a simple manner. The public will be barred from the event and there will be no cultural programmes," BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has said.

The commissioner said the entire event will conclude in 40 minutes. Governor Vajubhai Vala will hoist the national flag and receive the guard of honour, following which he will wish the people, he said.

The KSRP, CRPF, BSF, traffic police, fire and emergency services, dog squad and the police band will be among the 21 troops comprising 750 personnel set to take part in the march past.

The BBMP has arranged 500 seats for VVIPs, VIPs and others invited for the event. Entry will be restricted to only those who have the pass. Face masks and social-distancing rules will be in place. Arrangements have been made for the live streaming of the event.

Officials have also put in place emergency response teams and ambulances. The quick response team will take care of the security measures.

Traffic arrangements

Traffic police will enforce restrictions on Cubbon Road and around Manekshaw Parade Ground to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Apart from Cubbon Road, the stretch from Manipal Centre-KR Road, Main Guard Cross Road, Safina Plaza junction, Kamaraj Road and Army Public School area are expected to see minor disruptions in traffic due to the parking arrangements.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in both directions of the road between BRV junction and Kamaraj Road junction. Traffic diversions will be in place on parts of Cubbon Road, Anil Kumble-Cubbon Road stretch as well as parts of Dickenson Road and Kamaraj Road.