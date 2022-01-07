No R-Day flower show at Lalbagh for 2nd straight year

No R-Day flower show at Lalbagh for second straight year

Unlike the regular show that takes place inside the Glass House, authorities had planned to hold the exhibition in various parts of Lalbagh in order to avoid crowding

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 04:32 ist
The Horticulture Department had procured about 50,000 plants for exhibition during the Republic Day flower show. Credit: DH Photo

There will be no Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh for the second straight year. 

The Horticulture Department decided to cancel the show after the state government announced fresh Covid curbs. It’s the fourth flower show that has been cancelled at Bengaluru’s premier lung space since the pandemic began. The other two cancelled flower shows were to have been held around Independence Day in the past two years. 

The department, in association with the Mysore Horticulture Society, had looked forward to hosting the flower show around Republic Day this year. It initially planned to theme the show around ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ but later decided to pay floral attributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar following his sudden death on October 29 last year. 

The authorities had even procured about 40,000-50,000 flowering and leafy plants and raised a few thousand more in-house, a source in the department said. 

No central venue

Unlike the regular show that takes place inside the Glass House, authorities had planned to hold the exhibition in various parts of Lalbagh in order to avoid crowding. 

But the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has put paid to all these plans. “We have to abide by the government’s Covid rules. All the plants, both procured and raised internally, will be used at the botanical garden,” a senior official in the Horticulture Department said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day
Lalbagh Mela
India News
Bengaluru news
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

 