No Urdu angle in Chandru murder case: CID charge sheet

Urdu had nothing to do with the murder of Chandru V, says the CID charge sheet in the case that created a political uproar three months ago. The killing was the fallout of a petty brawl, according to the charge sheet.

Chandru, 22, a resident of Jaibheem Nagar off Mysuru Road, died on April 5 after being stabbed by a gang of four in Hale Guddadahalli, West Bengaluru.

The case came into prominence after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra claimed that Chandru was killed because "he didn’t speak Urdu". While Jnanendra later retracted the statement, BJP leaders continued to make that allegation.

The then city police chief Kamal Pant dismissed the Urdu angle, saying the murder was the result of a road-rage incident. The case was later transferred to the CID.

The CID recently submitted the charge sheet before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, invoking charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

"It was a brawl over a petty issue. Later on, one of the accused asked Chandru and his friend Simon Raj to speak Urdu because he didn't understand what they were saying," the source added.

The charge sheet names the main accused, Shahid Pasha alias 'Narrow', 21; Shahid Pasha alias 'Gena', 24; a 17-year-old; and Mohammed Nabeel, 20. They are all residents of Hale Guddadahalli and the surrounding areas.

How it all started

The charge sheet describes in detail the circumstances leading to the murder.

It all started with Chandru and Raj and the accused "staring and abusing each other".

Raj celebrated his birthday (April 5) with Chandru at midnight on April 4. Half an hour later, they left for Chamarajpet on a scooter to buy a chicken roll, eventually reaching 9th Main, Hale Guddadahalli. around 2.15 am. But the eatery was closed, so they went to a bakery.

Around 2.30 am, while Raj was parking the scooter, Shahid alias 'Narrow' passed by and asked why he had abused him. Raj denied abusing him and asked him to go away. Raj went into the bakery while Chandru stayed outside.

Shahid stayed put there and picked an argument with them. Raj walked out of the bakery and pushed him, making him fall. A tit-for-tat ensued, and Shahid dared Raj to call his men if he wished to fight. Raj threw the same challenge at him.

Shahid then asked Raj to speak Urdu as he didn't know Kannada. Chandru, who was just looking on, tried to intervene. By then, Shahid had taken out a knife, which Raj tried to tackle.

Shahid called up his friends. Moments later, Shahid alias 'Gena' and the juvenile rushed there, carrying weapons. Raj dodged a knife attack from Shahid alias 'Gena' but Shahid alias 'Narrow' managed to stab Chandru in the right thigh. Nabeel, who had also reached the spot by then, egged on his friends to attack and kill Raj and Chandru, according to the charge sheet.

The gang left after warning the duo.

Shahid alias 'Gena' and the juvenile scooted off and hid in a lodge near the Satellite Bus Station. Chandru later died at Victoria Hospital.